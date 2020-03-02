House votes to revise Missouri’s voter ID law after Supreme Court ruling

“This is yet another attempt at restricting the vote of the people,” said Rep. Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin.

Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said passing the legislation would just make it harder for people to vote. The people who tend not to have IDs are those who already face barriers to voting, he said.

“Let’s make sure we put the money behind it to make sure folks have the information they need to know to get out and vote,” he said. “If we don’t do those things, we are likely to see this struck down again in court.”

January’s court ruling gutted a law that the Republican-led Legislature approved in 2016. The law directed voters to present a valid photo ID at the polls or sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification. These other forms could include a voter registration card, utility bill or bank statement.

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld a previous court’s decision that ruled the affidavit portion of the law was unconstitutional. The court’s opinion called the statutory language “misleading and contradictory.”

The voter ID legislation is House Bill 1600.

