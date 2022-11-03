How Tuesday’s election could remake the St. Louis County Council

The seats for two of County Executive Sam Page’s most vocal critics are up for grabs on Tuesday.

Republican Councilman Tim Fitch isn’t running for reelection, and Republican Councilman Mark Harder has to beat a Democratic challenger to keep his seat.

If Page’s opponent, Republican Mark Mantovani, prevails on Nov. 8, new alliances will be brokered on the County Council. But if Page, a Democrat, wins his first full term as executive, the election could give him allies in five of the council’s seven seats, and perhaps remove years of opposition to his policies.

The races are far from won. Harder’s district leans right. Fitch’s is split. And Mantovani promises to galvanize independents and centrists. Either way, Tuesday threatens to shift alliances on the council.

The council has been a thorn to county executives, sometimes an irritant and other times blocking major initiatives. Council Chair Rita Heard Days, a Democrat, has led a bipartisan majority that opposed Page on political appointments, federal pandemic relief spending, public health orders and his ability to work on the side as an anesthesiologist.

“It’s one of the most dysfunctional organizations I’ve ever seen,” said Steven Bailey, the Republican candidate for District 5 facing Democratic Councilwoman Lisa Clancy of Maplewood.

But alliances are fluid in St. Louis County. Page, a Democrat, has at times had support from Republicans and clashed with Democrats. Days, a Democrat from Bel-Nor, in particular has opposed him on key issues such as mask mandates.

Right now, two council members often align with Page — Clancy and Kelli Dunaway, of Chesterfield. Republican Ernie Trakas sometimes joins the two Democrats. The Republicans, Fitch and Harder, more typically team with Days and Shalonda Webb, from Florissant, against Page.

But Tuesday could change that.

Fitch isn’t running. He decided not to after he was drawn out of District 3 — which includes Fenton, Manchester, and Town and Country — when lines were modified this year.

The Democratic candidate running for Fitch’s seat says she wouldn’t serve as a rubber stamp for Page or anyone else. Vicki Lorenz Englund, a former state representative and school board member from Sunset Hills, said she gained a reputation for asking tough questions in the Legislature. Still, Englund, 48, is friends with Page and also worked with Days in the Legislature.

“Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, I ask the same questions,” said Englund, who runs a small resale business from her home.

Englund faces Republican Dennis Hancock, 69, who sees himself stepping seamlessly into Fitch’s role should he be elected.

“Some people said he’s confrontational,” said Hancock, the former mayor of Fenton and a facilities management executive at commercial real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield. “Some said he’s obstructionist. He’s just doing his job, making sure the county doesn’t do anything the county shouldn’t be doing. When you’re in the minority, that’s really what you can hope for.”

The race between Englund and Hancock could be the most competitive, with no incumbent and two qualified candidates in a newly drawn district that isn’t reliable for either party. There’s also a Libertarian candidate in the mix, Jeanne Chickanosky.

District 7, which includes Wildwood, Eureka and parts of Chesterfield and Ballwin, is also up for grabs. Harder, 62, from Ballwin, said he’s not taking his seat for granted. He faces Democratic candidate Kristine Callis, 42, of Chesterfield.

“I always pretend like I’m running behind,” said Harder, who’s running for his third four-year term.

Callis says voters haven’t had the option to choose someone new in District 7 for years. Harder won with nearly 71% of the vote in 2014 and ran unopposed in 2018. Callis, who works as an education director at the Danforth Plant Science Center, is banking on the possibility that District 7 has become more Democratic since then.

“For a lot of people who have lived there for a while, they have never even thought about this race because they never had to,” Callis said.

Clancy, 37, represents District 5, which includes Maplewood, Clayton and Crestwood, and is running against Bailey and Libertarian Michael Lewis. Clancy said her record over the past four years — she ran uncontested in 2018 — has proven voters should reelect her. The county needs a leader who can continue that work, she said.

“Our community, like everywhere, is digging out of trauma and devastation from the pandemic,” Clancy said. “So, what’s our role in that and how does that translate into policy?”