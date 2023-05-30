Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLAYTON — St. Louis County officials announced four town halls where residents can chime in on how to fix the county's $44 million budget deficit, and released a tool where people can create their own budget simulation.

The deficit is the result of stagnant population growth, restrictions on raising property taxes and increased cost of doing business. In half of the past 14 years, the county has spent more than it brought into its $374 million general fund, which pays for most of the county’s services.

If the county keeps spending at the current rate, it's going to burn through its reserves in the next few years.

County Executive Sam Page said the county will hold the following budget town halls:

6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, Florissant Valley Library, 195 North New Florissant Road

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at The Lodge Des Peres, 1050 Des Peres Road

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Oak Bend Library, 842 South Holmes Avenue

6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Grant's View Library, 9700 Musick Avenue

County budget experts will take questions from the public and also demonstrate the budget simulation tool, which can be found online at stlcounty.abalancingact.com/st-louis-county.

Users can increase or decrease the budget for each county department and come up with ways to solve the deficit. They can also explore ways to increase taxes and see what impact it would have on property taxes. County officials will review submissions and comments from the tool.

