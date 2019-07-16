CLAYTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has agreed to pause for 120 days plans to demolish public housing in Wellston, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page told the County Council on Tuesday.
"HUD’s decision was short-sighted and, if executed, would have harmed our community, its residents, and its future," he told the council. "My intervention led to a meeting in Washington on Monday between HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Congressman Lacy Clay, and Wellston Mayor Nate Griffin, and others."
He said HUD agreed to a 120-day pause "to come up with a plan that works for everyone. That includes reevaluating all of the public housing stock and determining what can be rehabbed and saved."
Page last week blasted HUD over the process, which had seemed certain to lead to the demolition of Wellston’s 200 public housing units.
A representative for HUD could not immediately be reached.
In a nine-page letter sent July 10 to HUD’s St. Louis field office director, James Heard, Page called the effort part of an effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to eliminate public housing units in favor of private housing vouchers that affordable housing advocates say landlords often refuse to accept.
He also sought to link the plan to Steve Stenger, his predecessor, who resigned in May amid corruption charges, accusing the prior administration of going along with HUD’s plan.