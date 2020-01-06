HUD Secretary Carson in Jefferson City this week

JEFFERSON CITY — A year after canceling a trip to the state Capitol, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is scheduled to attend a breakfast here Thursday.

Carson, a 2016 presidential candidate, is slated to speak at the annual Governor’s Prayer Breakfast at a Jefferson City hotel.

He had been scheduled as the featured speaker last year alongside Republican Gov. Mike Parson, but did not come to the sold out event because of a standoff between President Donald Trump and Congress that left federal agencies unable to operate.

Carson visited in St. Louis in March to tout the benefits of new federal tax rules designed to encourage investment in lower income areas.

With Parson and other local officials, Carson toured the North Sarah Apartments in the Vandeventer neighborhood, a mixed-income housing project developed by McCormack Baron Salazar.

The interfaith breakfast, meanwhile, was first held in the 1950s. It is an annual observance welcoming participants from around Missouri. It typically occurs at the beginning of the Legislature’s annual session, which gets underway Wednesday.

