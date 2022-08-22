 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hundreds of stranded Afghan refugees could finally be St. Louis-bound

  • 0
Another wave of Afghan families arrive in St. Louis.

Holding his youngest daughter Amena, 1 1/2, Ajmal Arazem walks with his daughters Sumaya, 7, Kojesta,9, Shogofa,11, Tamana,13, and Nooria, 15, to their ride to a hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. After two and half months of travel, the family of nine from Afghan refugees arrived in St. Louis. Arazem, a former security officer at a U.S. military base, said his main goal it to have his children study in a good school in the United States. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Roughly 380 Afghan refugees who were supposed to come to St. Louis but got stopped in Eastern Europe may have finally caught a break.

A bureaucratic quagmire at the State Department has stranded the group in Albania since last fall, said Arindam Kar, who chairs the board at the International Institute of St. Louis, a resettlement agency. 

Now, he said, the institute and its partners hope to get the refugees to St. Louis by the end of the year. 

The new arrivals would add to more than 700 Afghans already resettled here. Leaders are hoping to attract as many as possible to help a city that's been losing residents for decades. The hope is that the Afghans can replicate the success of the Bosnians, who came here by the thousands in the 1990s and reinvigorated neighborhoods in south St. Louis.

People are also reading…

For the group of 380 refugees, coming to St. Louis would also mark the end of a yearlong ordeal. Many of them contributed to the American war effort in Afghanistan, and had to flee their homes when the U.S.-backed government fell. When the Taliban came after them, they held a four-day fake wedding to disguise their escape. That led them to Albania, where they have been living in limbo ever since.

The State Department said they would process the refugees for resettlement by Dec. 31, local leaders said. But that date came and went, and nothing happened. The department also indicated the group would not be eligible for special processing available to refugees evacuated before Aug. 31, 2021, when U.S. military ended its operations in Afghanistan, because they got out in September. 

That changed last week when department officials acknowledged the group of 380's issue and said they would be included in the special processing.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News