Hundreds of stranded Afghan refugees could finally be St. Louis-bound

ST. LOUIS — Roughly 380 Afghan refugees who were supposed to come to St. Louis but got stopped in Eastern Europe may have finally caught a break.

A bureaucratic quagmire at the State Department has stranded the group in Albania since last fall, said Arindam Kar, who chairs the board at the International Institute of St. Louis, a resettlement agency.

Now, he said, the institute and its partners hope to get the refugees to St. Louis by the end of the year.

The new arrivals would add to more than 700 Afghans already resettled here. Leaders are hoping to attract as many as possible to help a city that's been losing residents for decades. The hope is that the Afghans can replicate the success of the Bosnians, who came here by the thousands in the 1990s and reinvigorated neighborhoods in south St. Louis.

For the group of 380 refugees, coming to St. Louis would also mark the end of a yearlong ordeal. Many of them contributed to the American war effort in Afghanistan, and had to flee their homes when the U.S.-backed government fell. When the Taliban came after them, they held a four-day fake wedding to disguise their escape. That led them to Albania, where they have been living in limbo ever since.

The State Department said they would process the refugees for resettlement by Dec. 31, local leaders said. But that date came and went, and nothing happened. The department also indicated the group would not be eligible for special processing available to refugees evacuated before Aug. 31, 2021, when U.S. military ended its operations in Afghanistan, because they got out in September.

That changed last week when department officials acknowledged the group of 380's issue and said they would be included in the special processing.