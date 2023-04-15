ST. LOUIS — Hundreds gathered Saturday downtown to support the rights of the transgender community and to protest a wave of legislation that seeks to curtail those rights in Missouri and around the country.

The crowd included transgender individuals, their partners, drag performers, members of the gay, lesbian, and queer communities, and other allies and protesters.

Speakers and attendees said basic rights are under siege — a message shouted throughout Kiener Plaza, across the street from the Old Courthouse, which helped produce the infamous Dred Scott decision, denying citizenship and freedom to African Americans.

"This is the beginning of fascism," said Kim Tucker, a volunteer organizer of the event from a group called Unity is Power. "Trying to take away people's rights."

Missouri Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, newly elected to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, said that if legislators in Jefferson City or elsewhere don't like drags shows, they don't have to go.

"It's not like we're forcing it on you," he said.

Republican-led legislatures in Missouri and around the U.S. are pushing a wide range of bills that would strip transgender individuals of access to gender-related care. In Missouri, the House on Thursday gave final approval to legislation restricting health care for adolescents. And Attorney General Andrew Bailey published new rules that require 15 hours of psychological assessments over 18 months before gender-related treatments could begin.

Organizers of Saturday's event said that they intend to continue protesting.

"We don't plan on stopping here," said Tucker. "This won't be the only time that they here from us."

Aldridge said, even if certain bills prevail at the state level, politicians in St. Louis will push to preserve rights at least at the city level.

"St. Louis will be a place of love, and we'll continue to fight for that," he said.