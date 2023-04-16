ST. LOUIS — Hundreds gathered in downtown St. Louis over the weekend to protest a wave of legislation to curtail rights for transgender people, including new emergency rules in Missouri putting restrictions on gender-related care such as hormone therapies and surgeries.

"Transition saved my life, and it saved the lives of a lot of trans people," said Zora Williams, 41, of St. Louis, at a protest Sunday near the Old Courthouse that drew more than 200 people. "People deserve a right to this care."

A rally Saturday in downtown St. Louis drew hundreds of transgender individuals, their partners, drag performers, members of the gay, lesbian, and queer communities, and other allies and protesters who said basic rights are under siege — a message shouted throughout Kiener Plaza, across the street from the Old Courthouse, which helped produce the infamous Dred Scott decision, denying citizenship and freedom to African Americans.

"This is the beginning of fascism," said Kim Tucker, a volunteer organizer of the event from a group called Unity is Power. "Trying to take away people's rights."

Protesters Sunday also marched from the Courthouse to the steps of St. Louis City Hall and back. The protest Sunday was organized by the Party for Socialism & Liberation, a group that tied support for transgender rights to other civil rights and social welfare fights.

Organizers of both protests called for action in the wake of new emergency rules in Missouri that require 15 hours of psychological assessments over 18 months before gender-related treatments could begin, among other sweeping requirements. The rules, published by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, take effect April 27 and will apply to Missourians of all ages.

Meanwhile, the Missouri House on Thursday gave final approval to legislation restricting health care for adolescents, one of a wide range of bills in Republican-led legislatures in Missouri and around the U.S. that aim to strip transgender individuals of access to gender-related care.

While proponents have said they are trying to protect minors from life-altering medical decisions they might later regret, opponents have characterized the push as an attack on the transgender community. Local and national LGBTQ and civil rights groups, including the Human Rights Campaign and the American Civil Liberties Union, blasted Bailey's emergency rules as an effective ban on medical care for transgender patients.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, which provides hormone therapy to patients 16 or older, announced efforts to scale up services to accept new patients before the new restrictions take effect, including pop-up clinics in St. Louis. Planned Parenthood said it provides care to more than 1,000 transgender patients currently.

And protesters over the weekend vowed to continue to fight the restrictions and to organize to help transgender people access such care before the new emergency rules take effect, especially people who face barriers to health care or legal aid.

"We don't plan on stopping here," Tucker said Saturday. "This won't be the only time that they hear from us."

Williams, a nonbinary transgender woman, said Sunday that many in the transgender community seek gender-related care to become the person they want to be, something crucial for their health. Williams is worried that other people won't have that option in the future because of the new restrictions, and that their health will suffer.

"You can't stop people from transitioning, you can only stop us from transitioning safely," Williams said.

Missouri Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, a Democrat newly elected to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, said that even if certain bills prevail at the state level, politicians in St. Louis will push to preserve rights at least at the city level.