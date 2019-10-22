ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson’s appointments to the metropolitan Board of Freeholders were still mired in an aldermanic committee Tuesday as committee leaders and the mayor were unable to reach agreement on who should ultimately be included.
Sam Moore, the chairman of the aldermanic Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, convened a brief meeting of his panel Tuesday afternoon, then recessed it to another meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed called a special meeting of the full Board of Aldermen for later Wednesday to consider the appointments to the freeholders board. The board is to consider possible changes in the governing structure of the city and St. Louis County.
It was unclear Tuesday what would happen if Moore’s committee doesn’t send a list of nominees to the full board.
“I’m trying to head off a train wreck,” Reed said earlier Tuesday.
While Krewson’s list of nominees is split almost evenly racially with five whites and four blacks, Moore and other committee members are upset that only one black nominee lives north of Delmar Boulevard in the heart of heavily black north St. Louis.
They have sent a list of people to the mayor as suggested nominees.
The mayor and her staff believe that Wednesday is the deadline set by state law for confirming Krewson’s appointees and County Executive Sam Page’s nine appointees to the freeholders board.
Mayoral aides point to a provision in the Missouri Constitution which says “the appointment of the board shall be completed within thirty days” after election officials certified the petition that triggered its formation. The certification took place Sept. 23.
Meeting the deadline is “critically important” to maintaining the city’s representation in the freeholders process, said Krewson’s spokesman, Jacob Long. What would happen if the date isn’t met is legally ambiguous, Long said.
Meanwhile, the County Council has yet to approve Page’s nominees. And Gov. Mike Parson has yet to make his single appointment to the freeholders board. That person is supposed to represent the rest of the state and doesn’t require any state panel’s approval.