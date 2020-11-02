If you see something that concerns you when you vote, let us know

If you see something that concerns you as you are casting your ballot now through Tuesday, please let us know.

You can contact the Post-Dispatch online by using this form or by phone if you call 314-340-8222.

All submissions are confidential. You can submit a tip anonymously and without contact information, but providing some way to reach you will make it easier for a reporter to gather more details.

Please submit news tips for local/regional stories, only.

