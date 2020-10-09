 Skip to main content
Illinois congressman Mike Bost says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Illinois congressman Mike Bost says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Rep. Mike Bost speaks with P-D editorial board

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, who represents Illinois' 12th Congressional district, speaks to the Post-Dispatch Editorial board on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in downtown St. Louis ahead of his upcoming election.

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, has tested positive for COVID-19, the congressman said in a statement Friday.

“I learned last night that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Bost said in the statement. “Despite taking my temperature regularly and having no evidence of a fever, I experienced a mild cough and a rapid loss of both taste and smell and recognized it was important to get tested immediately.”

He continued: “My staff and I have consulted with Congress’ Office of the Attending Physician for additional guidance and any staff I’ve been in close contact with will quarantine until receiving their own test results. We are also beginning the process of reaching out to any constituents I’ve met with in recent days.

“I am postponing my public event schedule but will continue conducting virtual meetings as I isolate at home. We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best to ensure their health and safety. I will provide additional updates in the days ahead and am anxious to get back to work as soon as I make a full recovery.”

Bost has represented the 12th Congressional District, which includes a portion of Madison County, and Monroe, St. Clair, Randolph and other southwestern Illinois counties, since 2015. He faces Democrat Ray Lenzi, a retired professor and university administrator, in the Nov. 3 election.

