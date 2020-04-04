Illinois coronavirus cases top 10,000; Missouri count swells to 2,300

The governors of Illinois and Missouri on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, as does the death count.

Illinois officials reported 10,357 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and a total of 243 deaths. That's 1,453 more cases and 33 more deaths than officials announced Friday.

Asked at a news conference when the increase will reach its apex, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, “Most of the models that I've seen ... say that we will peak somewhere between the middle and the end of April.”

Pritzker and other officials encouraged residents to keep following rules mandating social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson announced a total of 2,291 known cases of COVID-19, resulting in 24 deaths.

But a Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 map indicates that 33 people in Missouri have died from the disease and its complications. Randall W. Williams, the director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services, explained the discrepancy by saying that until recently, health care providers were not required to report deaths within 24 hours.