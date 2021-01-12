Illinois House Black Caucus, which previously endorsed Madigan, rallies behind Rep. Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch for speaker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Less than 48 hours before a new Illinois General Assembly is sworn in, the House Black Caucus has rallied behind Democratic state Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside as its choice to be the next speaker.

The unanimous decision from the Black Caucus late Monday came as longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan suspended his bid for another term after failing to garner the support of 60 Democrats he needs to be reelected. All but one of the 22 members of the Black Caucus previously backed Madigan, whose hold on the gavel was loosened after he was tied to a federal corruption investigation.

“I am honored to be called upon my colleagues from the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus to put my name in for consideration,” Welch said in a statement Tuesday morning. “This historic moment in Illinois and across the country calls for new representation and unity of democratic beliefs.”

Welch and the Black Caucus thanked Madigan for his leadership and public service.

“We believe that in order to unite our state and party, we need to nominate a leader who will bridge the divide and seek solutions for our urgent issues,” the Black Caucus said in a statement.