Illinois House Black Caucus, which previously endorsed Madigan, rallies behind Rep. Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch for speaker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Less than 48 hours before a new Illinois General Assembly is sworn in, the House Black Caucus has rallied behind Democratic state Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch of Hillside as its choice to be the next speaker.
The unanimous decision from the Black Caucus late Monday came as longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan suspended his bid for another term after failing to garner the support of 60 Democrats he needs to be reelected. All but one of the 22 members of the Black Caucus previously backed Madigan, whose hold on the gavel was loosened after he was tied to a federal corruption investigation.
“I am honored to be called upon my colleagues from the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus to put my name in for consideration,” Welch said in a statement Tuesday morning. “This historic moment in Illinois and across the country calls for new representation and unity of democratic beliefs.”
Welch and the Black Caucus thanked Madigan for his leadership and public service.
“We believe that in order to unite our state and party, we need to nominate a leader who will bridge the divide and seek solutions for our urgent issues,” the Black Caucus said in a statement.
But it remains unclear whether Welch can line up the full 60 votes he needs to be elected speaker for the 102nd General Assembly, which will be sworn in at noon Wednesday.
Welch, just elected to his fifth term in the House, is widely viewed as a close ally of Madigan’s, which might make it hard for him to attract support among some of the progressive and reform-minded members who broke with the powerful speaker.
Nineteen House members have publicly vowed not to support Madigan, but one of them was Black Caucus member Rep. Maurice West of Rockford, who now appears to be backing Welch.
In the first round of voting Sunday night, Madigan received 51 votes, with 18 going to Rep. Ann Williams of Chicago and three to Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego. Rep. Kelly Cassidy of Chicago, who’s been discussed as a possible candidate but so far has not entered the fray, voted present.
Democrats are expected to reconvene behind closed doors Tuesday afternoon to consider new nominations for speaker and conduct another vote.
Other candidates still could enter the race, including Rep. Jay Hoffman of Swansea, one of a dwindling number of Downstate Democratic caucus members.
The unprecedented challenge to Madigan’s grip on the post that he’s held since 1983, save two years of Republican control in the mid-1990s, stems from a federal corruption investigation that has ensnared some of his inner circle.
In July, Commonwealth Edison admitted in federal court documents to engaging in a yearslong bribery scheme to curry favor with Madigan and agreed to pay a $200 million fine. His closest confident, former lawmaker and ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, was indicted in November as part of the investigation, along with former ComEd and Exelon CEO Anne Pramaggiore and two others. All four have pleaded not guilty.
Madigan has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing or prior knowledge of the scheme.