Illinois lawmakers head toward final day of spring session still facing issues including budget, ethics and energy policy

In unveiling his proposed budget in February, Pritzker sought $932 million worth of business tax changes — which he said amounted to closing “corporate loopholes” — to fill the deficit. They included repealing a business tax incentive for creating construction jobs that was approved in a deal with Republican lawmakers two years ago to get their support for a budget and infrastructure plan.

But Pritzker’s tax changes have received some pushback from Democrats as well as Republicans, likely meaning a scaled-back proposal to deal with the declining deficit projection.

Also being negotiated is how to spend $8.1 billion in federal pandemic assistance. Rules prevent the money from being used for debt, including the state’s massive public pension liability. The focus has been to look at one-time uses for the money to avoid baking it into ongoing budget items that would require future state spending.

Still to be decided is the fate of ethics legislation, spawned in part by ongoing federal corruption investigations and Commonwealth Edison’s admission that it sought to win the favor of embattled former House Speaker Michael Madigan by allegedly offering bribes, contracts and jobs to his aides.