Illinois preps to give away $1.5 billion in federal rent aid

The governor and other top state officials urged landlords to apply for the program right away at Illinoishousinghelp.org. The initial application window, which opened Monday, goes until June 7, three weeks away. A later period will allow tenants to initiate the process if their landlords haven't.

“There’s a great deal of demand out there for it,” he said.

The initial round of rental and mortgage relief allocated over $329 million in federal housing payment grants to more than 56,000 renters and homeowners across Illinois last year. The program designed and implemented by the Illinois Housing Development Authority was "one of the largest emergency housing assistance programs in the entire nation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Pritzker said, touting it as an example of good government and claiming Illinois was "the best in the nation at getting relief into the pockets of landlords and homeowners in 2020.”

About $400 million of the $1.5 billion program will be administered by larger cities, according to the governor's office.