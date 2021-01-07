Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and other GOP leaders float removing Trump from office

After violent pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, a growing number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials told CNN that they believe Donald Trump should be removed from office before January 20. Four of them called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, and two others said the President should be impeached.

"He has to be impeached and removed," said one current Republican elected official.

A former senior official said the President's actions were egregious enough to remove him even with such a short time left in his tenure.

"I think this has been a huge shock to the system," said the former official. "How do you keep him in place for two weeks after this?"

By impeaching and removing Trump, even at this late stage of his term, the Senate could subsequently vote to disqualify Trump from ever holding federal office again. On the other hand, invoking the 25th Amendment would require Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove Trump from office due to his inability to "discharge the powers and duties of his office" -- an unprecedented step.

On Thursday morning, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois became the first Republican member of Congress to call for Trump's removal from office.