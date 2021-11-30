Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis will seek sixth term reelection, skips race for governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, who toyed with the idea of challenging Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker next fall, said Tuesday he will seek a sixth term in Congress.

The Republican from Taylorville had said his decision would be based on the congressional district map Democrat Pritzker signed into law last week.

The new map, required after each decennial census to reflect population shifts, includes a redrawn 15th District that includes Taylorville but not territory currently in another incumbent’s district. Davis released a statement indicating that 31 of 35 county chairmen and 15 state lawmakers in the new district support him.

“Democrats in Washington have put our nation in crisis with their big government, socialist schemes and dreams,” Davis said. “Republicans are primed to retake the House next year, and I’m ready to work with a new Republican majority to finally fire Nancy Pelosi and hold the Biden administration accountable for their massive failures.”