Illinois Republicans call on Pritzker to veto legislative map

NORMAL — Illinois Republicans on Wednesday urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker to “uphold his promise” and veto a Democrat-proposed state legislative redistricting map.

“What we saw in Springfield these last two weeks was an absolute mockery of fair and transparent redistricting processes,” U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said Wednesday afternoon during a press conference in uptown Normal.

The proposed legislative redistricting map on Friday passed through both houses and now heads to Pritzker’s desk for approval. The Senate passed the map 41-18 and the House approved it 71-45, with only Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting against.

Pritzker, a Democrat, has not said whether he plans to approve the map, but has said he would veto “an unfair map.” He has not given details on what an unfair map would entail.

As a Democratic candidate for governor in 2018, Pritzker said he wanted an independent, nonpartisan commission to create the districts.

Davis was joined on Wednesday by Republican state Sen. Jason Barickman and Rep. Dan Brady, both of Bloomington. The lawmakers pointed to an interview Pritzker had during his campaign for governor.