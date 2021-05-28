Illinois Republicans complain they’ve been shut out of legislative redistricting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Democrats are pushing to redraw legislative district maps required each decade despite not having the latest Census data and a public hearing in which the only witness to agree with their approach was their $200,000 consultant.

Democrats say that the remap of House and Senate districts governing Illinois General Assembly elections for the next decade has been an open process involving input garnered from four dozen public hearings. But Republicans complain they’ve been shut out. Critics want lawmakers to wait for 2020 Census numbers which have been delayed until late summer by the COVID-19 pandemic. And they’re angry at Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for backing away from a campaign pledge to veto any map drawn by politicians.

But at a hearing this week, renowned social scientist Allan Lichtman of American University defended the Democrats’ approach and their use of less-precise data from the Census’ American Community Survey while acknowledging that he did not participate in the map-making.

Lichtman, who helped Democrats in the remaps of 2000 and 2010, is under contract with both the House and Senate Democrats for $100,000 apiece from February through June, according to state records.