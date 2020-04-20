Illinois to expand coronavirus testing in nursing homes

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday said the state will expand testing for the coronavirus in Illinois nursing homes, veterans' homes and other long-term care facilities to try and curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Pritzker said that the pandemic had taken a "terrible toll" on such facilities, despite the state's early efforts to address it with new guidelines and training, regulations on visitors and other measures.
The governor said the National Guard began delivering tests over the weekend. Officials will also ramp up testing of all staff, he said, to try and curb further spread by identifying employees who may not be showing symptoms but who are still contagious. He issued a warning to managers, saying the state won't hesitate to hold “any bad actors at the management level accountable” for the failure to protect residents by adhering to COVID-19 response protocols. The state has a list of all facilities with COVID-19 cases on the Department of Public Health's website.
The state reported 1,151 new cases of coronavirus and 59 new deaths Monday, for a total of 31,508 cases and 1,349 deaths.
Pritzker began his daily news conference with a focus on hospital and ventilator statistics, saying that social distancing and other measures had so far prevented "our worst-case scenario” of running out of capacity to treat patients.
He said modeling in mid-March predicted a need for 25,000 hospital beds by April 6. On Sunday, there were 4,599 patients known or suspected to be suffering from COVID-19, with 1,239 of those patients in ICU beds. COVID-19 patients were occupying 40% of ICU beds, he said, and using 29% of ventilators on April 6.
"All the projections indicate that you have saved thousands of lives," he said, speaking to state residents who are complying with his stay-at-home order. He said that while positive coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were on the rise, the curve is "bending the right way."
He also refuted White House claims in recent days that states had adequate testing capacity, saying that capacity is determined by more than just the number of machines available. Pritzker said the testing is limited by supplies and staff to run the machines.
“We need a lot more testing across the country before everybody’s going to feel comfortable” going back to work, Pritzker said.
He had a similar response to White House claims that he was being misleading about the delivery of personal protective equipment to the state, saying that the federal government was facilitating the transport of PPE to for-profit private distributors who happen to deliver to pre-existing clients in the state. He said it was a "far cry" from delivering PPE to nursing homes.
Pritzker also said he was "thinking hard" about requiring masks in public places as part of revising the stay-at-home order, but said that would likely depend on a number of factors, including whether residents are in a densely populated area of the state.
