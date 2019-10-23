Updated at 11:45 a.m.
ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed canceled a planned special meeting of the Board of Aldermen set for Wednesday afternoon as an impasse continued over who should represent the city on the regional Board of Freeholders.
"It's imperative that we get it right from the start and ensure that all sides of the city have an equal voice," Reed said in a statement late Wednesday morning.
He said he would continue to try to work out a compromise between Mayor Lyda Krewson and an aldermanic committee considering her nine nominees. The Board of Aldermen's regular weekly meeting will take place Friday morning.
Sam Moore, the chairman of the aldermanic committee, and some other aldermen are upset that only one of Krewson’s black nominees lives north of Delmar Boulevard in the heart of heavily black north St. Louis.
Overall, the mayor’s list of nine nominees is split almost evenly racially, with four blacks and five whites.
Moore’s committee last week voted to table the Krewson list and met again Tuesday without taking any action on it.
Reed's decision apparently means that the city will not meet a deadline spelled out in the Missouri Constitution for finishing the appointment process for the 19-member freeholders board.
The board, which will consider possible changes in the governance structure for the city and St. Louis County, also is to include nine people named by County Executive Sam Page and one by Gov. Mike Parson.
The County Council on Tuesday night approved eight of Page’s nominees and held off action on one.
Parson’s appointment, which was announced earlier Tuesday, doesn’t require confirmation by any state government panel.
A state constitutional provision says “the appointment of the board shall be completed within thirty days” after election officials certify the petition that spurred the board’s formation. The certification occurred on Sept. 23.
It's legally unclear what would happen if aldermen fail to act on the freeholders issue by Wednesday, Krewson spokesman Jacob Long has said.
County Counselor Beth Orwick has pointed to a Missouri Supreme Court ruling in the 1950s that said a 67-day delay in the governor’s appointment to a freeholders board in that era did not invalidate that process.
Orwick added, however, that she was not sharing with a reporter any legal conclusion she had made herself.
The petition drive was begun by county municipal leaders as an alternative to the failed Better Together city-county merger plan.
