This article will be updated.
ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said Wednesday morning that the impasse over who should represent the city on the regional Board of Freeholders has yet to be resolved.
Reed said he is still trying to work out a compromise between Mayor Lyda Krewson and an aldermanic committee and that a special meeting of the full Board of Aldermen is still set for 4 p.m.
However, he has said he will cancel the meeting if something isn’t worked out soon.
Sam Moore, the chairman of the aldermanic committee, and some other aldermen are upset that only one of Krewson’s black nominees lives north of Delmar Boulevard in the heart of heavily black north St. Louis.
Overall, the mayor’s list of nine nominees is split almost evenly racially, with four blacks and five whites.
Moore’s committee last week voted to table the Krewson list and met again Tuesday without taking any action on it. Another committee meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the full Board of Aldermen meeting.
Krewson’s office says Wednesday is the deadline for acting on her nominees to the 19-member board, which also includes nine by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and one by Gov. Mike Parson.
The board is supposed to consider and possibly propose to voters changes in the governing structure of St. Louis and the county. The County Council on Tuesday night approved eight of Page’s nominees and held off action on one.
Parson’s appointment, which was announced earlier Tuesday, doesn’t require confirmation by any state government panel.
A state constitutional provision says “the appointment of the board shall be completed within thirty days” after election officials certify the petition that spurred the board’s formation. The certification occurred on Sept. 23.
The petition drive was begun by county municipal leaders as an alternative to the failed Better Together city-county merger plan.