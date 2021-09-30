Impeachment hearing for O'Fallon, Mo. councilwoman postponed again

Gatewood faces accusations she committed “malfeasance” by lying to the council about the identity of a whistleblower who raised concerns about former police Chief Philip Dupuis. She's also accused of investigating those allegations without the permission of the city administrator, who oversees city employees.

Gatewood's attorney, David Roland of the Freedom Project of Missouri, said in a filing the proceedings threatened to violate Gatewood’s constitutional protections and are “lacking in any legitimate basis in law or fact.”