Impeachment hearing for O'Fallon, Mo. councilwoman postponed again

O’FALLON, Mo. — Mayor Bill Hennessy on Thursday postponed an impeachment hearing for a City Council member after her attorney argued three other members were biased and should be disqualified from the process.
An attorney for Councilwoman Katie Gatewood said three councilmen — Dale Kling, Dave Hinman and Jeff Kuehn — should be kicked off the panel because they had already expressed opinions about whether Gatewood was guilty of lying to the council or improperly launching her own investigation into a police chief who has since resigned.
But attorneys representing the city said they needed more time to respond because they weren't presented with those arguments ahead of time.
The mayor gave the city 14 days to write a reply. He did not set a date for the next hearing.
The impeachment hearing was initially set for Aug. 30 but was pushed back a month when Gatewood's attorney waited for documents he had requested.
Gatewood faces accusations she committed “malfeasance” by lying to the council about the identity of a whistleblower who raised concerns about former police Chief Philip Dupuis. She's also accused of investigating those allegations without the permission of the city administrator, who oversees city employees.
Gatewood's attorney, David Roland of the Freedom Project of Missouri, said in a filing the proceedings threatened to violate Gatewood’s constitutional protections and are “lacking in any legitimate basis in law or fact.”
“It’s just completely absurd that they would impeach her for doing her job in representing her constituents,” he said later in an interview.
Dupuis resigned in June after just nine months as chief, publicly citing the “unintended consequences” of a new state law that sought to invalidate federal gun laws in Missouri.
But in his resignation letter, Dupuis also mentioned the “low point” of his 40-year law enforcement career: having “someone that sits on council slander my name with untruthful lies.”