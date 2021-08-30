Impeachment proceedings for O'Fallon councilwoman postponed

O'FALLON, Mo. — An impeachment hearing for a public official accused of improperly launching an investigation into the city's police chief and lying to the City Council has been pushed back until next month, her lawyer said.
Councilwoman Katie Gatewood had been set to go before the rest of council for an impeachment hearing Monday, but her attorney, David Roland of the Freedom Center of Missouri, said he asked to postpone because the city had not yet provided some documents he requested.
Gatewood faces accusations she committed "malfeasance" by lying to the council about the identity of a whistleblower who raised concerns about former police Chief Philip Dupuis and investigating those allegations without the permission of the city administrator, who oversees city employees.
A report compiled in May by a lawyer hired by the city said Gatewood initially raised concerns about Dupuis' appointment during the hiring process. He was officially hired in January after serving as interim chief. It is unclear which allegations Gatewood was investigating.
Roland said in a filing the proceedings threatened to violate Gatewood's constitutional protections and are "lacking in any legitimate basis in law or fact."
He said in an interview Monday the council sought to "punish an elected official for pure speech" and was attempting to oust her for something within her job description as a public official.
"It's just completely absurd that they would impeach her for doing her job in representing her constituents," he said.
Roland said he would consider suing over the proceedings if they continue.
Dupuis resigned in June after just nine months as chief, publicly citing the “unintended consequences” of a new state law that sought to invalidate federal gun laws in Missouri.
But in his resignation letter, Dupuis also mentioned the “low point” of his 40-year law enforcement career having “someone that sits on council slander my name with untruthful lies.”
Several members of the O'Fallon City Council rebuked Gatewood in a meeting earlier this summer, accusing her of trying to reverse the 7-3 vote to hire Dupuis.
"I'm looking at actions that are unbecoming of a council person," Councilman Jeff Kuehn said.
The impeachment hearing is tentatively set for Sept. 30.