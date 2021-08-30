Impeachment proceedings for O'Fallon councilwoman postponed

But in his resignation letter, Dupuis also mentioned the “low point” of his 40-year law enforcement career having “someone that sits on council slander my name with untruthful lies.”

Several members of the O'Fallon City Council rebuked Gatewood in a meeting earlier this summer, accusing her of trying to reverse the 7-3 vote to hire Dupuis.

"I'm looking at actions that are unbecoming of a council person," Councilman Jeff Kuehn said.

The impeachment hearing is tentatively set for Sept. 30.