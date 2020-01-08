In election year message to Missouri senators, Republican leader preaches cooperation

JEFFERSON CITY — With the specter of the 2020 election season looming, Republicans gaveled in the new legislative session Wednesday with a call for cooperation among themselves.

In a letter to colleagues obtained by the Post-Dispatch, Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said “we are not as important as we think we are,” and “ambition shouldn’t be part of our equation.”

The note came amid questions over how much Republican infighting there would be this year in the Legislature’s upper chamber. Last year, a group of six Republicans formed the Conservative Caucus, which launched into multiple filibusters, regularly stalling business.

“We have a tremendous opportunity before us: Republican supermajorities in both chambers, a Republican in the Governor’s mansion, and Republicans in all but one statewide office,” Rowden said in his letter. “(I)ts continued existence isn’t guaranteed. We don’t know what might occur as a result of the 2020 elections, therefore it’s critical that our caucus cooperates and collaborates to take full advantage of this opportunity the voters have given us.”

For GOP leaders, the game plan is to steer clear of controversy in a year in which all 197 seats in the House and half of the Senate’s 34 seats will be on the ballot.