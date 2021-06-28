In fight over birth control in Missouri, ‘women saved the day’

The Senate version also includes a ban on Medicaid spending on any medications or devices “used for the purpose of inducing an abortion” after the group of female senators agreed that the language should not name specific drugs and devices, which are sometimes used for other medical purposes.

May said she’s not sure the group will continue meeting on issues in the future, but said the agreement was refreshing at a time when partisanship is dominant.

“It was a real discussion about avoiding unintended consequences,” May said. “The room was totally talking about women and young girls having access to birth control. We were respectful that we were on different sides of the issue.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, was tight-lipped Monday about the prospects of getting the Senate version of the bill to the governor’s desk. Although the House approved the tax without any birth control or abortion-related language three times during the Legislature’s regular session, the speaker said the circumstances of the ongoing special session are now different.

“The goal posts have moved and we’re trying to figure out where those posts are,” Vescovo told the Post-Dispatch.