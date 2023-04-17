JEFFERSON CITY — Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has raised more than $3.3 million in his bid for governor in 2024, easily topping his potential GOP rivals.

Quarterly reports filed Monday with the Missouri Ethics Commission show Kehoe and an accompanying political action committee collected major contributions from car dealers, farm groups and the Kansas City police union during the first four months of the year.

Kehoe, who has been the state's No. 2 elected official since 2018, is on track to face Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in the August 2024 Republican Party primary gubernatorial election. Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, also is considering a run for the post.

Democrat Crystal Quade of Springfield, who serves as leader of the minority party in the House, has signaled she’s considering a run. She reported $68,545 in her campaign account after raising just $5,300 since January. Her PAC raised $15,000 in the quarter and has $33,596 on hand, giving her a total of just over $100,000.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, is term limited and cannot seek another term, setting up the race for governor as a high-profile statewide matchup next year.

Kehoe is allied with Parson, while Ashcroft has been preparing to run to the right of Kehoe.

During the quarter, Kehoe collected $293,000 in contributions through his personal campaign account. His American Dream PAC raised $357,000, with big dollar donations from car dealers. Prior to serving in the Missouri Senate, Kehoe owned a car dealership in Jefferson City.

In addition to receiving the endorsement of the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association, Kehoe has the backing of the Missouri Soybean Association, the Missouri Corn Grower’s Association and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. Other endorsements include the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

Kehoe’s tally at this point in the election season compares favorably to the amount Parson had at the same time preceding his successful 2020 bid for the office against Democrat Nicole Galloway.

Ashcroft reported having more than $1.8 million in two campaign accounts. He was not actively raising money during the period, collecting just $1,125 for his personal account and $15,000 for his Committee for Liberty PAC. Among the contributors was a PAC associated with Sen. Nick Schroer, a St. Charles County Republican.

The reports show Ashcroft spent $122,000 on his bid, with much of that going to polling and mailing costs.

Eigel, meantime, reported $164,604 in his personal campaign account. Compared to the large donations tallied by Kehoe, many of Eigel’s contributors wrote small checks of between $20 and $50.