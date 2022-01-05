In Missouri, 2020 election conspiracies persist as Jan. 6 attack anniversary approaches

Rantz hesitated to call the desired review of results an “audit” and said she understood it was unlikely to happen.

“We used to call it a forensic audit, whatever it is that needs to be done to prove something,” she said.

For her part, Kelley said bringing Frank to Missouri “has nothing to do with one specific election at all.”

“It’s just making sure that if we do have issues, or vulnerabilities within our elections that we fix those and just making sure that our election process is just as safe and secure as possible, and that’s the whole point,” Kelley said.

Lindell is very focused on 2020, however. His current tagline, “Fix 2020 First,” reflects his looking-back message.

“Don’t be confused. Making suggestions for fixing future elections is not fixing 2020,” Frank said in a social media post last month.

At a Linn, Mo. wedding venue outside a bed-and-breakfast Tuesday night, the gregarious Frank worked a crowd of two dozen with encouraging words about their efforts to “save the country.”

“You guys are the heroes,” he said. “My job is to support you.”