In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday for St. Louis primary

ST. LOUIS — In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday for the city’s March 2 primary at the city Election Board office downtown.
Residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through the day before the election at the office at 300 North Tucker Boulevard. The board also will allow voting on Feb. 27, the Saturday before the primary from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gary Stoff, an Election Board official, said the board may open other sites for absentee voting in upcoming weeks depending on the demand.
Mailed-in applications to vote absentee must be submitted by Feb. 17.
The ballot includes candidates for mayor, comptroller and 16 seats on the Board of Aldermen.
Under the city’s new nonpartisan election system, the top two finishers in each race will move on to two-person runoffs in the April 6 general election. In another change, residents can vote in the primary for multiple candidates for an office, not just one.
Under state law, only registered voters who give one of several specified excuses outlined in state law can vote absentee, such as being outside the city on Election Day.
Looser rules due to the pandemic adopted by the Missouri Legislature for last year’s August and November elections expired Dec. 31 and are no longer in effect.