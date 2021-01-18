In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday for St. Louis primary

ST. LOUIS — In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday for the city’s March 2 primary at the city Election Board office downtown.

Residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through the day before the election at the office at 300 North Tucker Boulevard. The board also will allow voting on Feb. 27, the Saturday before the primary from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gary Stoff, an Election Board official, said the board may open other sites for absentee voting in upcoming weeks depending on the demand.

Mailed-in applications to vote absentee must be submitted by Feb. 17.

The ballot includes candidates for mayor, comptroller and 16 seats on the Board of Aldermen.

Under the city’s new nonpartisan election system, the top two finishers in each race will move on to two-person runoffs in the April 6 general election. In another change, residents can vote in the primary for multiple candidates for an office, not just one.