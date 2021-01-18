 Skip to main content
In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday for St. Louis primary
St. Louis absentee voters line up on final day

Michael Rethmeyer, a security guard at the St. Louis Board of Elections office, takes a count before fetching more sample ballots on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, for a line of absentee voters in downtown St. Louis. Monday is the final day of absentee voting before tomorrow's Presidential election. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday for the city’s March 2 primary at the city Election Board office downtown.

Residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through the day before the election at the office at 300 North Tucker Boulevard. The board also will allow voting on Feb. 27, the Saturday before the primary from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gary Stoff, an Election Board official, said the board may open other sites for absentee voting in upcoming weeks depending on the demand.

Mailed-in applications to vote absentee must be submitted by Feb. 17.

The ballot includes candidates for mayor, comptroller and 16 seats on the Board of Aldermen.

Under the city’s new nonpartisan election system, the top two finishers in each race will move on to two-person runoffs in the April 6 general election. In another change, residents can vote in the primary for multiple candidates for an office, not just one.

Under state law, only registered voters who give one of several specified excuses outlined in state law can vote absentee, such as being outside the city on Election Day. 

Looser rules due to the pandemic adopted by the Missouri Legislature for last year’s August and November elections expired Dec. 31 and are no longer in effect.

