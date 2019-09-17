JEFFERSON CITY — Out-of-state groups seeking to influence Missouri politics will have to register with the state under a new rule designed to address a controversial practice highlighted during former Gov. Eric Greitens’ 2016 run for office.
The change, which is in effect for a series of special elections in November, was spurred by the secretive, big money contributions received by the disgraced former chief executive that included millions of dollars from so-called “dark money” nonprofits with connections to Nick Ayers, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence.
The new rule is one provision of the “Clean Missouri” ballot initiative approved by voters last year as a way to bring more transparency to election-time spending.
Although some of the changes have already been in effect, the executive director of the Missouri Ethics Commission said the rule will put a spotlight on the policy when voters go to the polls for special legislation elections in less than two months.
“We wanted there to be no question,” MEC chief Elizabeth Ziegler said.
Other changes to the Constitution that were part of the ballot question included capping contributions to individual candidates at $2,500 in an attempt to curtail a practice in which candidates like Greitens were receiving seven figure contributions from groups that were not required to disclose their donors.
The change affects candidates running for seats in the Missouri House and Senate, but does not cover statewide candidates.
In the St. Louis area, special elections on Nov. 5 are for seats held by former Democratic Reps. Bruce Franks of St. Louis and Cora Faith Walker of Ferguson and Republican Jean Evans of Manchester.
Franks announced his resignation in May and said he was moving to Washington, D.C.
Walker left the House to serve as director of policy for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
Evans left to become executive director of the Missouri Republican Party.
Democrat Rasheen Aldridge is vying for Franks’ 78th district post. Democrat Michael Person is seeking Walker’s 74th district seat.
In Evans’ 99th district, Republican Lee Pitman faces off against Democrat Trish Gunby.
In 2016, Greitens was propelled to victory in the Republican primary following $4 million infusion of cash from Kansas-based LG PAC, which had received its money from a nonprofit that wasn’t required to disclose where it received its funding.
Under the rule change, a group like LG PAC would have to first file with the Missouri Ethics Commission and then follow the state-level reporting system.
“They are going to have to register and report to us,” Ziegler said.
Other out-of-state PACs that contribute to candidates represent organizations and businesses like the National Rifle Association, labor unions and insurance companies.