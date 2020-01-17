In race to replace Nasheed in Missouri Senate, Roberts has raised the most cash

JEFFERSON CITY — Among candidates for the 5th Senate District Seat in St. Louis, the chairman of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus has raised the most money.
Rep. Steve Roberts, D-St. Louis, reported raising about $73,000 in campaign contributions since he announced his candidacy in May. Of this, he brought in nearly $32,000 in the last quarter, made up of 108 monetary and in-kind contributions. He also loaned his own campaign $50,000 in June.
“I’m glad with where we’re going, and for the people who support and believe in me and share my vision for the city of St. Louis,” Roberts said.
Three candidates reported fundraising numbers in campaign finance reports filed Wednesday. They are raising money in preparation for the August 2020 Democratic primary to fill the seat currently held by Sen. Jamilah Nasheed.
Nasheed is term-limited and cannot run for the state Senate again in 2020.
Roberts’ main opponents, Alderman Megan Green and Michelle Sherod, both raised less, though Green pulled in 207 donations during the last quarter — the most of any candidate from Oct. 15 to Jan. 15.
“I think it’s a really strong testament to the people-power behind our campaign,” Green said.
Green has received about $25,000 in total contributions since beginning her campaign in September and also loaned herself $7,000.
Sherod, a lawyer, certified public accountant and former deputy state auditor, has raised a total of $54,000 in contributions since August. About $9,000 was from the most recent quarter, when she received 62 contributions.
Her husband, Ron Sherod, died unexpectedly in December, according to a statement from the campaign. It has a difficult three months for her, said campaign spokesman Glenn Campbell.
“Over the last few months, I have experienced moments of joy and moments of pain. However, what has never changed is my resolve to help our city be the safe and thriving community we know it can be,” Sherod said in the statement.
She has also given her campaign $20,000 in loans.
A fourth candidate, McFarlane Duncan, didn’t have a report posted on the Missouri Ethics Commission’s website Friday. He also didn’t return a call seeking comment Friday afternoon.
Of the candidates, Roberts reported raising the most money from political action committees in the last quarter. He received $2,000 from Carpenters Help In the Political Process, a St. Louis-based committee that represents carpenters’ unions.
“I’m honored that I’ve had the support of labor,” Roberts said, noting that he had a diversity of donors.
He also got $1,000 each from Lathrop Gage Consulting PAC, Viceroy PAC, Shamrock PAC and Spire PAC, as well as smaller donations from other groups.
Green has not reported receiving any money from political action committees. She said she would accept funding from labor groups or organizations like Planned Parenthood, but not from corporate sources.
Sherod received $500 from HBS MO State PAC and $250 from Viceroy PAC in the last quarter.
Campbell, her campaign spokesman, said she would take money from the groups, but that when measured against donations from individuals, political action committees’ contributions were minor.
The primary will be held Aug. 4. The official filing period for appearing on the ballot opens Feb. 25.