In race to replace Nasheed in Missouri Senate, Roberts has raised the most cash

JEFFERSON CITY — Among candidates for the 5th Senate District Seat in St. Louis, the chairman of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus has raised the most money.

Rep. Steve Roberts, D-St. Louis, reported raising about $73,000 in campaign contributions since he announced his candidacy in May. Of this, he brought in nearly $32,000 in the last quarter, made up of 108 monetary and in-kind contributions. He also loaned his own campaign $50,000 in June.

“I’m glad with where we’re going, and for the people who support and believe in me and share my vision for the city of St. Louis,” Roberts said.

Three candidates reported fundraising numbers in campaign finance reports filed Wednesday. They are raising money in preparation for the August 2020 Democratic primary to fill the seat currently held by Sen. Jamilah Nasheed.

Nasheed is term-limited and cannot run for the state Senate again in 2020.