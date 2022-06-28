In St. Louis, Parson touts business-backed crime reduction plan for state

ST. LOUIS — Gov. Mike Parson was in St. Louis on Tuesday to introduce a statewide crime reduction plan developed by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

"Safer Missouri, Stronger Missouri" was developed using crime statistics and by consulting Missouri business leaders, community organizers and public safety officials, according to the chamber. It lays out several recommendations:

• Deploy evidence-based and hot spot approaches to crime reduction.

• Increase tools to support policing.

• Address substance misuse and mental health.

• Reduce recidivism among those on probation or parole.

• Improve training and employment opportunities for incarcerated individuals.

• Increase public safety staffing.

• Improve public perception of law enforcement.

• Increase prosecutorial consistency and transparency.

The chamber’s report, released this week, found Missouri ranks sixth in violent crimes per capita, ninth in property crimes per capita and fourth in gun deaths in the country.

“There’s too many positive things happening in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia, there’s too many good things happening in these cities and we’re not talking about all the goods things, we’re always talking about violent crime all the time,” Parson said.

Those who spoke at Tuesday’s press unveiling at the Wainwright Building included Sandra Karsten, Missouri’s director of public safety; Maleah Evans, executive vice president of TREMCO; Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City; and Sarah Topal, Concordance chief quality and research officer.