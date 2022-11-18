 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inauguration of Megan Green as St. Louis board president set for after Thanksgiving

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and St. Louis Alderman Megan Green on Election Day morning

St. Louis Alderman Megan Green and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush record a video to get out the vote while greeting voters outside the precinct at the Missouri School for the Blind on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — A ceremony to inaugurate Alderman Megan Green as the new president of the Board of Aldermen is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, in the City Hall rotunda. 

Green, of Tower Grove South, is supposed to officially begin her new job Friday, when she is scheduled to be sworn in and preside over the board's weekly virtual meeting. But an inauguration in the rotunda, with its grand staircase and expanse of white marble, will add a ceremonial, in-person flourish — and offer the opportunity for speeches from Green and her allies. 

Green bested Alderman Jack Coatar for the position leading the board earlier this month. 

Her victory put an exclamation point on the rise of progressive Democrats in the city and gave Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who endorsed Green, a reliable partner atop the legislative branch. Together, they can accelerate efforts to fight crime with social services, rein in tax breaks for developers and make racial equity the city’s North Star.

The win also marked a historic milestone for the city. Green will be the first female president of the board and, with Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green, sit on the first all-female Board of Estimate and Apportionment, which controls city spending.

Green replaces Interim President Joe Vollmer, who took over earlier this year after former President Lewis Reed resigned amid a corruption scandal. Vollmer will remain 10th Ward alderman.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

