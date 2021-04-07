Incensed lawmakers say Missouri agency knew kids were being abused and did nothing

“The elephant in the room for everyone — and we even experienced this when things kind of broke last fall — is Heartland,” Tidball said.

“There are people who work for the department...that remember the Heartland case. The reality is every time that these unlicensed facilities would come up, everyone was like, we don’t want another Heartland. People were afraid to have another Heartland because it was so high-profile.”

The other reason, Tidball said, is that the issue “is not something that anyone has ever brought up to me.”

Tidball has been acting director for two years, but at the department for 25 years. She previously served as deputy director.

Lawmakers said they were frustrated by some of the officials’ answers and what some viewed as the agency’s defiant attitude and refusal to come to lawmakers to help fix the problem.

Bailey pushed back.

“Nice gig for you all to make your own rules too and investigate yourselves with no accountability,” she said. “That’s astounding. And we’ll be told to shove off and go about your business.”

Tidball offered to sit down with her and discuss any concerns.

Bailey had more to say.