Incumbents hold onto St. Louis County Council seats. Republicans keep seat in 3rd.

CLAYTON — Incumbents marked emphatic wins in St. Louis County Council races on Tuesday night. And Republicans held onto a seat in District 3.

With all polling places reporting, Democratic Councilwoman Lisa Clancy of Maplewood beat Republican Steven Bailey — 64% to 34% — in District 5, which includes Maplewood, Clayton and Crestwood. Libertarian Michael Lewis won about 2% of the vote.

In District 7, which includes Wildwood, Eureka and parts of Chesterfield and Ballwin, Republican Councilman Mark Harder, 62, from Ballwin, pulled away from Democratic candidate Kristine Callis, 42, of Chesterfield, 58% to 42%.

Callis works as an education director at the Danforth Plant Science Center in Chesterfield.

And in the 3rd District, fortunes had switched as election results came in: Republican Dennis Hancock ended up beating Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund 51% to 47%. Englund and Hancock were vying to replace Republican Councilman Tim Fitch, who decided not to run after he was drawn out of the district, which includes Fenton, Manchester, and Town and Country.

Englund is a former state representative and school board member from Sunset Hills; Hancock the former mayor of Fenton and a facilities management executive at commercial real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield. Libertarian Jeanne Chickanosky gathered about 2% of the vote.

Four of the seven seats on the St. Louis County Council — odd-numbered districts — were on the Tuesday’s ballot. Council Chair Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, who beat back a challenger in the Democratic primary, had no general election opponent.