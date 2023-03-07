In the 4th Ward on the southwest side, for instance, moderate Alderman Joe Vaccaro has a 30-percentage point lead over Alderman Bret Narayan, who has been endorsed by progressive Aldermanic President Megan Green.
In the 12th Ward on the North Side, Alderman Sharon Tyus leads all challengers by at least 27 percentage points, including businesswoman Tashara Earl, who was endorsed by Green and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
But in the 14th Ward, which includes the near northeast side and part of downtown, businesswoman Ebony Washington, who has ties to the Hubbard family, leads two incumbents and State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge.
The bill specifically targets major thoroughfares such as Kingshighway, Grand and Jefferson Avenue, as well as the city's most dangerous inter…
1 of 2
State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, a candidate for the 14th Ward seat on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, greets voter Lloyd Miller as he takes Miller to the polls for primary voting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro, center, currently of the 23rd ward, talks with voter Rita Visintine on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, outside the Mallinckrodt Academy of Gifted Instruction polling place during voting in the city's first aldermanic primary election since the Board voted to reduce its membership by half. Vaccaro is competing with Alderman Bret Narayan, currently of the 24th ward, for a new expanded 4th ward.