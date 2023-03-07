ST. LOUIS — Initial results in the first round of voting for the next Board of Aldermen have begun streaming in.

The tallies on absentee ballots largely appear to favor incumbent aldermen, including some moderates targeted for removal by progressive Democratic leaders.

In the 4th Ward on the southwest side, for instance, moderate Alderman Joe Vaccaro has a 30-percentage point lead over Alderman Bret Narayan, who has been endorsed by progressive Aldermanic President Megan Green.

In the 12th Ward on the North Side, Alderman Sharon Tyus leads all challengers by at least 27 percentage points, including businesswoman Tashara Earl, who was endorsed by Green and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

But in the 14th Ward, which includes the near northeast side and part of downtown, businesswoman Ebony Washington, who has ties to the Hubbard family, leads two incumbents and State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge.

No matter who wins, Tuesday marks a milestone in a historic overhaul of the board, which is shrinking to 14 aldermen this spring after more than a century with 28.

The top two vote-getters in each race Tuesday will proceed to the general election on April 4.