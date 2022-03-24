Infighting in Missouri Senate prompts talk of ‘nuclear option’ by GOP leader

JEFFERSON CITY — Division in the Missouri Senate was exposed again Wednesday as the fate of the state’s congressional maps hung in limbo.

Assistant Majority Leader Bill White, R-Joplin, floated the idea of regularly moving to cut off debate in the Senate in order to resolve the paralysis, which would constitute a remarkable shift in how the more-deliberative upper chamber conducts business.

Hot tempers Wednesday, combined with an approaching candidate filing deadline on March 29, possibly created the ideal atmosphere for GOP leadership to deploy a “nuclear option” to cut off debate on congressional maps and force a vote on the plan.

The maneuver would be used against a hard-line GOP faction as the group and other Republicans have failed to reach an agreement on the contours of the state’s eight congressional districts.

“We have to get this institution back,” said Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.

“If we don’t, we have to change the rules,” White said in response during floor debate Wednesday night.

While the Senate rarely shuts off talk on legislation, a model designed to encourage consensus and compromise, the House routinely moves to end debate — a parliamentary procedure known as the “previous question,” or PQ — on legislation so that the majority may advance it.

“I have known senators that will not under any circumstance ever do a PQ, in the Senate when I first got here,” White said. “That was an environment where for the most part you had true collegiality and respect for the other senators.

“Without that I don’t see us continuing at all to function as a body without going back more towards that House model,” White said.

He said when senators kept trying to attach amendments to bills that “I know will kill it ... how can you work with that? You can’t.”

The mood crumbled Wednesday night as the hard-line GOP faction attempted to amend legislation sponsored by a so-called “regular” Republican, Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, dealing with state procurement processes.

The faction proposed an amendment targeting COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

When another so-called “regular” Republican, Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, proposed her own amendment taking aim at vaccine mandates — Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, one of the hard-liners, said it didn’t go far enough.

“So you’re working really hard to make sure that employers have a right to fire people for not getting COVID vaccination,” Onder said.

“This exemption language — it’s such a joke,” he said.

“The process in this building sometimes boggles my mind,” Onder said. “We haven’t been on congressional maps in four weeks, five weeks.”

He pushed for the Senate to break so behind-the-scenes talks could take place.

“And now folks are having to hold the floor on a completely unrelated and ridiculous amendment while things that important are going on,” Onder said late Wednesday.

The Senate stood at ease close to midnight Thursday. The standoff set the stage for a news conference on redistricting the hard-line faction called for Thursday morning.

The legislation is Senate Bill 758.

Originally posted at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.

