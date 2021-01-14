Inside Trump’s final days: Aides struggle to contain an angry, isolated president

“Everybody feels like they’re doing the best job they can to hold it all together until Biden takes over,” one Trump adviser told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The White House declined to comment for this story. The Secret Service declined to comment about Trump’s purported desire to travel to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Focus on pardons

Even as Trump has spent time venting to aides and confidantes, one tangible issue he has been focused on is how to apply his power to pardon before his term ends, three White House sources said.

The biggest question is whether he will issue an unprecedented pardon to himself, in addition to family members, before leaving office.

While Trump has not publicly signaled his intention to take a step that some legal analysts say could be unlawful, one White House official told Reuters: “I’ve been expecting that.”

The chances of Trump making such a contentious move may have multiplied due to the uproar over his Jan. 6 speech in which he repeatedly urged his supporters to “fight” for him. Some legal experts say this could open him up to lawsuits or even criminal charges.