Invalidating federal gun laws up for debate again in Missouri Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican-controlled Missouri Senate began debating on Tuesday a proposal seeking to invalidate federal gun laws in Missouri.

The plan won fast approval in the House earlier this legislative session, but the slower-moving Senate had yet to act on the measure. With three weeks left in the legislative session, it was unclear Tuesday whether the effort in the Senate would come to a vote and prevail.

The measure came up for debate at about 5 p.m. Tuesday and was being debated into the evening. The Senate version of the bill requires two votes in the upper chamber before advancing to the House for likely a final vote.

The “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, seeks to invalidate federal laws or other actions deemed to infringe on a person’s Second Amendment right to bear arms.