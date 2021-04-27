 Skip to main content
Invalidating federal gun laws up for debate again in Missouri Legislature
Invalidating federal gun laws up for debate again in Missouri Legislature

Gunshot

A man fires a handgun at an Imperial shooting range in this file image. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford, elunsford@post-dispatch.com

 Post-Dispatch file

JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican-controlled Missouri Senate began debating on Tuesday a proposal seeking to invalidate federal gun laws in Missouri.

The plan won fast approval in the House earlier this legislative session, but the slower-moving Senate had yet to act on the measure. With three weeks left in the legislative session, it was unclear Tuesday whether the effort in the Senate would come to a vote and prevail.

The measure came up for debate at about 5 p.m. Tuesday and was being debated into the evening. The Senate version of the bill requires two votes in the upper chamber before advancing to the House for likely a final vote. 

The “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, seeks to invalidate federal laws or other actions deemed to infringe on a person’s Second Amendment right to bear arms.

He said the legislation “is the line in the sand that we should draw,” Burlison said. “Those politicians in Washington, D.C. can pass, and are attempting to pass, whatever crazy, wild-eyed ideas that they have. But with this law in place, Missouri will have nothing to do with what they pass.”

With Democratic President Joe Biden in the White House, and both houses of Congress controlled by Democrats, the effort has generated more attention this year compared to other recent legislative sessions.

Local law enforcement, including the Missouri Sheriff’s Association, has voiced concerns in the past, saying an earlier version of the bill could imperil local officials’ ability to work with federal authorities.

The legislation being debated Tuesday allows individuals to sue a local government or police department for $50,000 if the agency is found in violation of the new requirements.  

Critics of similar proposals in years past have noted courts have ruled federal laws cannot be nullified by the states.

Burlison said his measure prevents local law enforcement from being “commandeered” into enforcing federal laws “not on the books in Missouri.”

Burlison compared his push to medical marijuana activists pushing to legalize medical marijuana here in 2018; the drug remains illegal federally but card-carrying patients in Missouri are allowed to possess marijuana under state law.

The legislation is Senate Bill 39.

Listen to the debate here: chamber.senate.mo.gov/SenateChamber.html

 

