Investigators accepting hotline calls from family members of residents at Missouri veterans homes

JEFFERSON CITY — Family members of residents housed at any of the state's seven veterans nursing homes may call a hotline staffed by the law firm investigating the Missouri Veterans Commission, the commission said Thursday.

The St. Louis law firm Armstrong Teasdale is probing the commission after Gov. Mike Parson authorized an independent review in early October, following the deaths of dozens of veterans at multiple homes statewide.

Since September, 73 veteran nursing home residents housed across the state had died after contracting COVID-19, the commission said Monday. Updated figures Thursday were not immediately available.

The call-in number is 314-552-6665 and is only open to veterans' family members, a news release said.

The line is open through Nov. 4. The release said family members should speak to Brian Kaveney, one of three co-leaders of the Armstrong Teasdale team.