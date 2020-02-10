Invitation or command? A group is upset over Scott Air Force Base prayer breakfast

A group that pushes for religious freedom for military families requested Scott Air Force Base's commander rescind an invitation he sent the families about a prayer breakfast later this month.

Michael "Mikey" Weinstein, president of the New Mexico-based Military Religious Freedom Foundation, said Monday that military culture means that an invitation, especially one requiring an R.S.V.P., is essentially interpreted as a command.

"The prayer breakfast isn't benign; it's meant to be a massive proselytizing," Weinstein said. "You can't use your position as commander to force (this). In military culture, you're being told to go there."

Weinstein said the invitation from commander Jeremiah "Scot" Heathman was posted on social media. Weinstein said Heathman should rescind the invitation and have it come from base chaplain instead. Heathman is the commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at the base.

On Monday morning, the wording on the invitation was changed to take out the commander's name. Weinstein said he considers that a win.