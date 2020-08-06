You are the owner of this article.
Iron County reports wrong Medicaid vote tally
Missouri presidential primary 2020

“With the coronavirus going around, I am trying to minimize the spread of germs,” said poll worker LaVerne Mahoney of Dellwood, who uses Lysol wipes to wipe down public areas and equipment for patrons voting in the Missouri presidential primary 2020 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at city hall in Creve Coeur. Mahoney and several other poll workers took it upon themselves to regularly use disinfecting wipes to clean equipment and areas used by voters. The County provided the hand sanitizers and wipes for public use. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — When Iron County reported its Tuesday primary vote tally, returns showed only 134 voters in the county of roughly 10,000 people had weighed in on Medicaid expansion.

Iron County Clerk Stephanie Lebron told the Post-Dispatch Thursday she sent the wrong figures to the Missouri secretary of state early Wednesday morning.

She said state officials called her "immediately to advise me of the discrepancy."

"I made a mistake," she said. "I will own it.

"I may have been looking at the wrong thing," Lebron said. "It could’ve easily been operator error."

By comparison, neighboring Reynolds County, with a population of about 6,500, reported 1,957 total votes on the Medicaid expansion question, Constitutional Amendment 2.

Lebron said Thursday an official vote tally for the county could be certified as early as Friday. 

She said that, according to unofficial county returns, out of 2,294 votes cast, 988, or 43%, had supported Medicaid expansion with a yes vote.

Lebron said 1,306 individuals, or 57%, had voted "no."

A manual recount in one county precinct could change those numbers, she said.

Iron County is about an hour and a half south of St. Louis and is home to some of the state's most well-known natural attractions, including Elephant Rocks, and the state's highest point, Taum Sauk Mountain.

