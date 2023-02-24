On Saturday, a St. Louis man sped down a downtown street, causing a crash that critically injured out-of-town teen Janae Edmondson.

That man, Daniel Riley, 21, was on bond facing robbery charges. His case had been dismissed once by the office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. And court records show he had violated terms of his bond 51 times since.

In the aftermath, state and local officials called for Gardner's resignation. In response, Gardner released a list of claims defending her office and blaming the courts, instead.

The Post-Dispatch asked both parties for documents to prove or refute their claims. The court responded by releasing the transcripts of two hearings. Gardner's office provided no documentation.

Here, the Post-Dispatch fact-checks the statements, point-by-point:

Gardner's statement: On Nov. 6, 2020, when the robbery case was filed against Riley, Judge Bryan Hettenbach released Riley on a personal recognizance bond with GPS monitoring.

APPEARS TRUE. The court released a transcript of an earlier hearing, on Sept. 8, 2020, in which Gardner's office did not oppose Hettenbach putting Riley on house arrest with a GPS tracker and curfew.

"It doesn't look like this defendant has any kind of criminal history..." Assistant Circuit Attorney Ross Gipson said. "If the Court is inclined to grant house arrest on this case, we would ask that it's standard GPS conditions, stay away and a curfew be imposed along with that."

Gardner: On Dec. 12, 2021, prosecutors asked for a bond revocation. Hettenbach denied the request.

APPEARS TRUE. Neither party released records on the matter. But Riley's defense attorney at the time, Terry Niehoff, said Gardner's office indeed asked Hettenbach to put Riley back in jail and the judge indeed denied the request.

But Andrew Bailey, the state attorney general who filed Thursday to remove Gardner from office, said the court docket did not show any sign that Gardner filed a motion to revoke Riley's bond. And, Bailey noted, Dec. 12, 2021 was a Sunday.

Gardner: On April 29, 2022, the court set a trial date for July 18, without allowing the state to ensure witnesses were available.

UNCLEAR. No records were available. But Niehoff said the judge did set the date without checking with prosecutors first, which he said is common — the court expects the parties to request a new date if they're not available or ready.

Gardner: Prosecutors asked Hettenbach for a "short continuance due to witness unavailability" as well as their own inability to make the trial date. The defense also did not believe the trial would proceed on that date. Hettenbach refused the request. Gardner's office then dismissed the case and immediately re-filed it.

APPEARS TRUE. Court records show Hettenbach dismissed the case and noted that prosecutors weren't ready to proceed. Niehoff said he didn't expect to go to trial because he believed the parties had reached a plea deal. That fell apart the morning of the trial, he said, when the family of the victim pushed for a trial.

Gardner: The robbery case was dropped and refiled because the victim died before trial. Gardner made the claim Tuesday.

FALSE. A judge’s order from the day the case was dropped shows the victim was alive and present for the hearing, and prosecutors weren’t ready to proceed.

Gardner's office said Thursday that its confusion was the result of a "computer system error" that electronically labeled the victim as deceased because a victim with a similar name in another case was dead.

Gardner: On Aug. 10, 2022, Hettenbach released Riley on personal recognizance with a GPS tracker against prosecutors' wishes.

AT LEAST PARTLY FALSE. A transcript of the Aug. 10 hearing shows Gardner's office agreed with defense attorney Daniel Diemer to release Riley on house arrest with a GPS tracker. "...We actually reached a consent with defense to have the defendant released on his own recognizance, with the added conditions of GPS and house arrest," said Assistant Circuit Attorney Jonathan Phipps.

Allison Hawk, Gardner's spokesperson, said the office's files show prosecutors wanted him kept in jail but "reluctantly agreed" to move forward. Hawk did not provide proof.

Gardner: In November, the court modified Riley's bond to allow him to leave home for work, although the court already knew that Riley had been leaving the residence.

AT LEAST PARTLY TRUE. Court records show Riley repeatedly violated the terms of his bond, often by leaving his house. It's unclear if the court was informed. Court records do not say if his bond was altered.

Gardner: In January, at an unspecified date, Gardner's office asked the court for a hearing to address Riley's bond. The court did not respond.

UNCLEAR. Court records do not show any formal request from Gardner's office to Judge Lynne Perkins, who was on the case then, for a hearing related to Riley's bond, though it would not be uncommon for prosecutors and defense attorneys to discuss bond terms at any case hearing.