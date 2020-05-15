Is the St. Louis health director qualified for his job? Aldermen plan hearing

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday sent to a committee a resolution calling for a hearing on Health Director Fredrick Echols’ qualifications.

The board on a voice vote put the resolution in the rules committee, which is chaired by the resolution’s sponsor, Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward. The only negative vote was from John Collins-Muhammad, D-21st Ward.

Tyus said she’s unsure if she’ll ask her committee to send the proposal back to the full board to get the board’s go-ahead for a hearing or simply use her authority as committee chairwoman to call one.

She said she also may decide to hold a joint hearing on Echols with the aldermanic health committee. That panel’s chairwoman, Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, said she believed that’s the place such a question should be discussed.

At issue is whether Echols, a physician who doesn’t currently have a medical license in Missouri, meets one of three alternative minimum qualifications outlined for the job in the city charter.

The director must be a licensed physician or have been certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine and Public Health or have completed graduate work “to the level of” a master’s degree in public health.