Is the St. Louis health director qualified for his job? Aldermen plan hearing

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday sent to a committee a resolution calling for a hearing on Health Director Fredrick Echols’ qualifications.
The board on a voice vote put the resolution in the rules committee, which is chaired by the resolution’s sponsor, Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward. The only negative vote was from John Collins-Muhammad, D-21st Ward.
Tyus said she’s unsure if she’ll ask her committee to send the proposal back to the full board to get the board’s go-ahead for a hearing or simply use her authority as committee chairwoman to call one.
She said she also may decide to hold a joint hearing on Echols with the aldermanic health committee. That panel’s chairwoman, Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, said she believed that’s the place such a question should be discussed.
At issue is whether Echols, a physician who doesn’t currently have a medical license in Missouri, meets one of three alternative minimum qualifications outlined for the job in the city charter.
The director must be a licensed physician or have been certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine and Public Health or have completed graduate work “to the level of” a master’s degree in public health.
Questions about his qualifications began last week when city lawyers in a filing in a court case said Echols needed to correct a misstatement in previous testimony.
The filing said Echols stopped seeing patients “some time ago” due to his employment in the public health field and isn’t currently licensed to practice medicine.
Echols declined to comment Friday on the issue. However, Dr. Will Ross, who heads the city health board, says while Echols isn’t certified by the preventive medicine-public health board and doesn’t have a master’s in public health, he meets the charter requirements because his experience, education and background far exceed those specifics.
