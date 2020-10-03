Islamic group calls for resignation of Jasper County commissioner

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Council on American-Islamic Relations on Saturday joined with Joplin-area organizations in calling for the resignation of Jasper County Commissioner John Bartosh after learning about online posts he made in 2019 that the organization considers Islamophobic.

One Twitter post Bartosh retweeted suggested that mosques in America should be surrounded by gay bars, topless bars, pork butcher shops and restaurants, lingerie stores and liquor stores. Muslims are prohibited from consuming alcohol or pork products. The tweet included a name for at least one store that is offensive to Muslims.

The other post he retweeted read, "Denmark bans the burqa. Tells Muslims to adjust to their culture, face legal consequences, or leave their Country."

The organizations learned of the tweets after Bartosh's 16-year-old son was filmed at an area bar earlier this week with a beer in his hand and singing racist, made-up lyrics to "Song of the South," by the band Alabama.

Bartosh issued an apology for his son's behavior and said the boy "will not go unpunished."

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.