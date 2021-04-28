It’s not just Missouri: GOP works to override voters on Medicaid, higher wages, pot

In Missouri, the Republican-controlled House voted not to fund the Medicaid expansion that voters approved.

“We don’t want to make more people dependent on more government,” Simmons said. He said House Republicans would prefer to spend Medicaid expansion dollars on aid for adults with developmental disabilities, mental health care and school transportation.

Simmons questioned whether Missourians really want to expand Medicaid. He noted that a fraction of voters approved the measure — just over 676,000 of 4.3 million registered voters — and that supporters mostly lived in urban areas.

Merideth blamed the low turnout on Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to put the measure on the August primary ballot, which attracts fewer voters than the November general election.

“They know as well as we do,” Merideth said of Republicans, “that if the turnout had been higher, the vote would have been even more in our favor.”

Parson opposed Medicaid expansion, but after the initiative passed, he said that he’d implement it. "The people of the state of Missouri voted that in, so we're going to have to deal with it and implement it," he told reporters at a news conference after the primary. "That was the will of the voters."