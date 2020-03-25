It’s not just St. Louis County — the city of St. Louis also braces for budget trouble

ST. LOUIS — As Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city officials deal with the daily challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re also keeping a wary eye on how the related economic slowdown will affect tax revenues and ultimately city services.

But they say it’s too soon to know exactly how spending allocations will play out in the coming year.

“The mayor has said this outbreak is going to be economically devastating,” mayoral spokesman Jacob Long said Wednesday. “I don’t know that we have enough information to put a dollar sign on this (regarding tax revenue). We know it’s not going to be good.”

Long added, however, that the mayor remains committed to carrying out increased pay for civil-service employees. The Board of Aldermen approved legislation just a few weeks ago for much of the workforce and follow-up measures covering police and firefighters were to follow.

City Budget Director Paul Payne also said “uncertainty is a key concern” as he and his office works on preparing a proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

He said he is awaiting data on how the coronavirus-related downturn is affecting the city’s sales, hotel and restaurant tax revenues and eventually earnings and payroll taxes following expected job layoffs. This year’s budget totals about $1.15 billion.