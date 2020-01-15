It’s over: City board formally ends airport privatization study

ST. LOUIS — As expected, a city board on Wednesday formally ended the city’s controversial consideration of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted 3 to 0 to terminate a contract with the team of consulting firms that had advised the city on the issue.

There was no discussion on the matter.

The move followed Mayor Lyda Krewson’s Dec. 20 decision to abruptly end her support for considering the leasing of Lambert to private operators.

She cited criticism from residents, business leaders and other elected officials.

This article will be updated

