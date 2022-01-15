‘It should have been torn down’: House that killed St. Louis firefighter had history of neglect

In September last year, with fees piling up and the owners unresponsive, the city sent the case to housing court.

At this point, the home could have been tagged for demolition. But the condemnation paperwork never made it to the city’s development agency, said Laura Ginn, vacancy strategist at the St. Louis Development Corp.

On Thursday, the city condemned the home for a second time and sent a new letter to Ashford and Robinson, this time informing the owners that the building now posed “imminent danger.”

“Roof is fire damaged,” the letter said. “Walls are collapsed.”

The owners could not be reached for comment.

Most of the residents on Cote Brilliante have owned their homes for decades and passed them down to family members, said Katesha Carter, whose grandmother lives on the block.

She said neighbors had reached out to Ashford and Robinson, hoping they might take care of the house.

“It should have been torn down,” Carter said on Thursday. “It was already kind of in shambles when they were living in it. If no one is there to fix it up or even live in it, then why is it still standing?”