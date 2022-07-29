 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'It's a mess': St. Louis sewer district has 1,800 pending calls after heavy flooding

Double whammy in Ellendale as neighborhood floods twice in a week

Ernie Carr, 76, tosses away a lifetime of running bibs and numbers after his basement flooded twice in a week in Ellendale on Friday, July 29, 2022. Carr and his wife Nancy, who have lived in the neighborhood for 40 years, had just finished cleaning up more than six feet of water in their basement from the River des Peres Thursday morning when four more feet flowed inside that afternoon. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — The region's sewer district has a busy few days ahead of it after recent record rainfall. 

Metropolitan Sewer District spokesman Sean Hadley said Friday that workers still had more than 1,800 pending calls for service after downpours Tuesday and Thursday. Crews fanned out across the region to address them with vacuums that can unclog sewers and empty waterlogged basements, and Hadley said they would be working through the weekend. 

"The stuff from last night, we haven't even gotten to that," he said. "It's a mess."

The region got a record 9 inches of rain Tuesday, smashing the old mark, set in 1915, by 2 inches. Fire departments rescued more than 400 people across the region. On Thursday, another storm dropped about 2 to 4 more inches of rain. 

