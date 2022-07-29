'It's a mess': St. Louis sewer district has 1,800 pending calls after heavy flooding

ST. LOUIS — The region's sewer district has a busy few days ahead of it after recent record rainfall.

Metropolitan Sewer District spokesman Sean Hadley said Friday that workers still had more than 1,800 pending calls for service after downpours Tuesday and Thursday. Crews fanned out across the region to address them with vacuums that can unclog sewers and empty waterlogged basements, and Hadley said they would be working through the weekend.

"The stuff from last night, we haven't even gotten to that," he said. "It's a mess."

The region got a record 9 inches of rain Tuesday, smashing the old mark, set in 1915, by 2 inches. Fire departments rescued more than 400 people across the region. On Thursday, another storm dropped about 2 to 4 more inches of rain.